Crowheart Energy Seeking Meter Technician

Crowheart Energy in Baggs, WY currently has an opening for a Meter Technician.
Position includes competitive benefits and 401K opportunity.
Job Requirements
- High School diploma or equivalent
- Oil and Gas Industry Experience Preferred
- Practice safe work habits at all times
- Strong commitment to safety and environment
- Strong verbal and written communication skills
- Able to work within a team environment
- Creative individual, capable of analyzing and solving mechanical problems
- Position requires operation of Company vehicles
- Incumbent must maintain a clean driving record and adhere to Company policies
Essential Functions
- Installs, operates, inspects, maintains, tests and calibrates natural gas measurement equipment.
- Provides technical support for metering and regulation in assigned geographic area.
- Monitors measurement system performance.
- Troubleshoots and performs root cause analysis on anomalies.
- Inspects, maintains and performs repairs and preventative maintenance on measurement devices and equipment such as, but not limited, flow computer, mass flow meters, turbine meters and other related devices.
- Possess knowledge of and practical experience with industry standards for gas metrology from American Petroleum Institute (API), American Gas Association (AGA), GPA Midstream Association, BLM and related organizations.
- Oversees meter provings.
- Witnesses third-party meter calibrations.
- Maintains complete, accurate and regulatory-compliant documentation.
To Apply
Interested parties may contact us at:
307-200-0941 (Baggs office)
email us a resume at Jobs@crowheartenergy.com,
or stop by our office at 15 Lash Street in Baggs, WY for more information.
Crowheart Energy, LLC
