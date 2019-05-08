Crowheart Energy Seeking Meter Technician

Crowheart Energy in Baggs, WY currently has an opening for a Meter Technician.

Position includes competitive benefits and 401K opportunity.

Job Requirements

  • High School diploma or equivalent
  • Oil and Gas Industry Experience Preferred
  • Practice safe work habits at all times
  • Strong commitment to safety and environment
  • Strong verbal and written communication skills
  • Able to work within a team environment
  • Creative individual, capable of analyzing and solving mechanical problems
  • Position requires operation of Company vehicles
  • Incumbent must maintain a clean driving record and adhere to Company policies

Essential Functions

  • Installs, operates, inspects, maintains, tests and calibrates natural gas measurement equipment.
  • Provides technical support for metering and regulation in assigned geographic area.
  • Monitors measurement system performance.
  • Troubleshoots and performs root cause analysis on anomalies.
  • Inspects, maintains and performs repairs and preventative maintenance on measurement devices and equipment such as, but not limited, flow computer, mass flow meters, turbine meters and other related devices.
  • Possess knowledge of and practical experience with industry standards for gas metrology from American Petroleum Institute (API), American Gas Association (AGA), GPA Midstream Association, BLM and related organizations.
  • Oversees meter provings.
  • Witnesses third-party meter calibrations.
  • Maintains complete, accurate and regulatory-compliant documentation.

To Apply

Interested parties may contact us at:

307-200-0941 (Baggs office)

email us a resume at Jobs@crowheartenergy.com,

or stop by our office at 15 Lash Street in Baggs, WY for more information.

Crowheart Energy, LLC

