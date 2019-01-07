Crowheart Energy Seeking Production Operator

Crowheart Energy in Baggs, WY currently has an opening for a Production Operator.
Position includes competitive benefits and 401K opportunity.
Position Requirements
- High School Diploma or equivalent
- Strong commitment to safety
- Ability to work within a team environment
- Self-motivated
- Capable of analyzing and solving mechanical problems
- Clean driving record
To Apply
Interested parties may contact us at:
307-200-0941 (Baggs office) or 307-248-4546 (Wamsutter office),
email us a resume at Jobs@crowheartenergy.com,
or stop by our office at 15 Lash Street in Baggs, WY for more information.
Crowheart Energy, LLC
