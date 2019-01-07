Crowheart Energy Seeking Production Operator

Crowheart Energy in Baggs, WY currently has an opening for a Production Operator.

Position includes competitive benefits and 401K opportunity.

Position Requirements

  • High School Diploma or equivalent
  • Strong commitment to safety
  • Ability to work within a team environment
  • Self-motivated
  • Capable of analyzing and solving mechanical problems
  • Clean driving record

To Apply

Interested parties may contact us at:

307-200-0941 (Baggs office)  or 307-248-4546 (Wamsutter office),

email us a resume at Jobs@crowheartenergy.com,

or stop by our office at 15 Lash Street in Baggs, WY for more information.

Crowheart Energy, LLC

