Cruz Earns Award in Historic Shrine Bowl

Sweetwater County Athletes at the Shrine Bowl photographed left to right. Dax Taylor, Max Hintz, Cammeron Blake, Santiago Cruz, and Declan Henderson. SweetwaterNOW photo by Adrienne Hintz.

CASPER — Wyoming’s top graduating football players came together Saturday to support Shriners Children’s in the 53rd Wyoming Shrine Bowl, where the North Team made history with a 55-0 victory over the South Team, the largest margin of victory in the game’s history.

The record-setting win surpassed the previous mark of 49-7, established in 2017, and extended the North’s lead in the all-time series to 29-20-3.

For Southwest Wyoming, the annual all-star game marked the culmination of standout high school careers for several athletes from Rock Springs, Green River and neighboring communities.

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Rock Springs was represented by Santiago Cruz, Cammeron Blake and Declan Henderson. All three Tigers have signed to continue their football careers together at Bismarck State College. Cruz also received the Scotty Scott Outstanding Citizen Award, which recognizes the Shrine Bowl participant who best demonstrates leadership, character and service. Along with the honor, Cruz received a $500 scholarship. The award has now gone to a Rock Springs player in back-to-back years after Masen Wekele earned the recognition in 2025.

Green River’s representatives included Max Hintz and Dax Taylor. Wolves standout Braxton Doak was selected to participate in the Shrine Bowl but was unable to play as he has already begun the process of relocating to Central Michigan University, where he is set to play NCAA Division I football for the Chippewas.

Former Mountain View coach Brent Walk served as head coach of the South Team in what was his third Shrine Bowl appearance as the South’s head coach. Walk, who recently retired from coaching, concluded his Wyoming high school coaching career with Saturday’s game. His son, Brennan Walk, is preparing for his first season as head coach of the Green River Wolves and was his assistant coach one last time as well.

The North seized control early.

A fumble recovery on a punt and an interception helped the North build a 14-0 lead in the opening quarter. The North added another touchdown in the second quarter, but the South blocked the ensuing extra-point attempt to keep the score at 20-0. Another North score pushed the advantage to 27-0 late in the first half.

Cruz provided one of the South’s defensive highlights, intercepting a pass with 3:39 remaining before halftime.

The North carried a 34-0 lead into the third quarter and never slowed down on its way to the historic victory.

Buffalo’s James Ihnat earned Defensive Player of the Game honors after recording two interceptions. Ihnat finished his senior season with seven interceptions.

Campbell County quarterback Coulter Lang was named Offensive Player of the Game after accounting for four touchdowns. The dual-threat quarterback threw for three scores and added another on the ground.

Several other athletes from neighboring schools also represented the South Team.

Mountain View’s Ashton Colangelo, Seamus Hamilton and Justus Platts were selected to participate, along with Lyman’s Colter Dewitt and Pinedale’s Boeh Gamble.

Platts led the South offensively, completing 8 of 17 passes for 61 yards while rushing 11 times for 59 yards. He finished as the South’s leading passer and rusher despite throwing three interceptions.

While the final score favored the North, the Shrine Bowl once again fulfilled its mission of bringing together Wyoming’s top senior football players in support of Shriners Children’s hospitals, giving athletes from across the state one final opportunity to compete alongside former rivals for a common cause.