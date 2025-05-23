Crystal Leann Koepplin Maedche (June 26, 1977 – February 26, 2025)

It is with heavy hearts and painful tears that we announce the passing of Crystal Leann Koepplin Maedche, 47, a resident of Rock Springs and previous resident of Montana. Crystal passed away on February 26, 2025, with all her family at her side, due to asthma related complications.

Crystal was born June 26, 1977 to Ronald Koepplin and Teri Jo Foster. She was surrounded by farmland, animals, fast cars and family. She never strayed from those throughout her life.

Crystal graduated from Plains High School in 1995 and went to college in Missoula, Montana. where she attained her barber license. While attending the U of M she met the love of her life, what she would call “her lobster”, James Maedche.

Crystal and James married on July 7, 2002. They lived in the Missoula Valley. They did everything in order, love, marriage, and bought their first house. Crystal started ‘Crystal’s Hair Co.’ out of the home they made. They then had their first child, Kyler. Crystal always said she gave James the best birthday present when she gave birth to Kyler on James’ birthday.

Crystal was blessed with a tight knit family. Their family bond was unbreakable and their love for each other was immeasurable. Crystal was always there for her family and friends, that she would call family. She was a part of her mom’s marriage to Kevin Foster. Crystal was grateful to have two dads in her life and be a part of their lives also. Crystal was there for her brother’s wedding and the birth of her nieces and nephew. Sunday family dinner was one of her favorites. She got to be with her best friend, her mom, and all her favorite people. Where her family was, there was Crystal.

With her family, she moved to Wyoming in 2008. Crystal and James had a seven-year plan and would move back to Montana. After 17 years they are still here. This is where they continued the growth of their family by adding Jacee Jo.

Crystal helped many people and it became a passion. She continued her hair business, helping friends and family ‘have fun hair,’ helped at her kids schools, became competitive at bowling, and was working for Searle Bros. at the time of her death.

She loved watching her kids in their sports. Always their No. 1 fan! Kyler and Jacee made friends in their sports and school, Crystal was like the momma hen and would take those friends under her wing too. She was there to cheer her kids and their teammates. She always said she wasn’t very athletic but was grateful that her kids played sports for her to cheer them on.

Crystal enjoyed taking adventures. Her family traveled to many destinations like Alaska, Mexico, a Disney Cruise, National Parks, day treks around Wyoming and Montana, fishing and a fast car ride. Her favorites were going to Alaska to visit Auntie Jo and Uncle Rob and Florida with the Disney Cruise. She would take those trips every year if she could.

Crystal was an advocate of fostering pets. She mainly fostered kittens and the momma kitty too. She had a huge heart for animals and would have saved them all if she could. This was a trait she got from her mom. Crystal would even find homes for the kittens, if she could. The last pet she fostered was a puppy named, Max.

A week before her untimely death, Crystal was wishing everyone a ‘Happy Valentines Day’ and giving gifts to all she loved. Her and Jacee Jo celebrated by adopting the puppy that they were fostering.

Crystal’s true calling in life was helping others, she was a wife, mother, sister, mentor, a guiding light and source of love and inspiration for all that had the privilege of crossing her path.

She is survived by her husband James, children Kyler and JaceeJo of Rock Springs; brother and sister in law, Rondel “Bear” and Serena Koepplin; nieces Shelby, Olivia, favorite nephew Trevin of Rock Springs; father Ronald Koepplin of Rock Springs; step father Kevin Foster “Papa” of Rock Springs; aunts and uncles Jolene and Rob Hotho of Anchorage; Sherrill and Eddie Bishop of Dodson, Montana; her brother’s uncle and aunt Wayne and Sandy Koepplin of Milltown, Montana: best friends Nick, Chrissy and Trenton Paulding of Rock Springs, together with countless other uncles, aunts, nieces, cousins and friends whose lives she touched with her kind heart, sharp wit and unwavering spirit.

She is preceded in death by her mother Teri Jo Foster, aunt Dana Baxter, grandparents John and Isabelle Welch and Delbert and Peggy Koepplin, among others.

A celebration of life will be held June 28, 2025, at Bunning Freight Station, 603 S. Main St., Rock Springs at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in memory of Crystal to Rock Springs Animal Control, 850 W. Center, Rock Springs, WY 82901, 352-1455. Crystal was a great advocate for fostering pets and helping them find good homes.