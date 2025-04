Webelos Cub Scout Tim Hybarger grins as he opens geodes with the rest of Pack 86. Photo courtesy of Vera Trefethen.

ROCK SPRINGS –– Webelos Cub Scout Pack 86 donned safety glasses and gloves to break open geodes with hammers April 2 at the home of Pack Leader Vera Trefethen. Other pack activities have included making kits to test the hardness of rocks and making sugar crystals. Pack 86 is sponsored by Mountain States Pressure Service.