Cub Scouts Give Donations to Toys for Kids Program

ROCK SPRINGS — Cubs Scouts from Pack 86 visited the Rock Springs Fire Department this week to drop off toy donations for the Toys for Kids Program.

Scouts visiting the station were Isaac Lemon, Noah Straka, Noah Bibber, Noemi Gonzales, Juniper May, and Brighton Bentley. The station visit was the final requirement Lemon, Straka, and Bibber needed to finish up their First Responder belt loops. Other First Responder requirements included learning what to do for stopped breathing, stroke, choking, rattlesnake bite, serious bleeding, nose bleed, and tick bites.

Pack 86 is sponsored by Mountain States Pressure Service and their den leader is Vera Trefethen.