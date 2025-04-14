Cub Scouts Pack 86 Kids Have Kept Busy

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Learning new things every day has kept the cubs busy as they partake in a derby and receive awards for their diligence and earning awards for their accomplishments.

Cub Scouts Maggie Hybarger, Brighton Bentley, Tim Hybarger, and Max Hurst place first through fourth in Pack 86’s pinewood derby April 12 at Mountain States Pressure Service.

Maggie Hybarger, Brighton Bentley, Tim Hybarger, and Max Hurst with their award plaques from Pack 86’s pinewood derby.

Kaylub Chatwin has earned one of the Cub Scouting’s highest awards at Pack 86’s pinewood derby at Mountain States Pressure Service April 12, the Arrow of Light. Chatwin had to earn eight adventure pins to qualify for the arrow. He reached above and beyond and earned eleven of them for estimating, camping, and citizenship and summertime fun. The plaque he received was made by Brent Weber and he received a mess kit, pictures of his time in Pack 86, and a Troop 86 t-shirt in addition to the plaque.

Chatwin bridged his way into Troop 86 after the Arrow of Light presentation.

Kaylub Chatwin receives the Arrow of Light award for his achievements.

Both Pack and Troop 86 are sponsored by Mountain States Pressure Service which is owned by Josh Sorensen.