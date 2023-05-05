Cub Scouts Use Skills While Hiking in Desert

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Local Cub Scouts put their navigation skills to the test while on a hike in the desert.

Cub Scouts Ziden Mortensen, Juniper May, Noemi Gonzales, Noah Bibber, Noah Straka, and Isaac Lemon went on a 3-mile hike into the desert recently with their leader Vera Trefethen. Also on the hike were Katrina Straka, Serena Straka, and Felicia Bibber.

The Scouts used maps and compasses, identified plants and animals, and picked up litter. For Bibber, Straka, Mortensen, and Lemon, the hike was one requirement on their Webelos Walkabout pins.