Cumorah Square Town-homes Available for Rent in Green River

Looking for a home that gives you the lifestyle you deserve? The Cumorah Square Town-Homes are for you.

These town-homes at 1240 West Teton Avenue in Green River are conveniently located close to schools and shopping. Each home includes an individual storage unit.

Enjoy a 3 acre park-like setting with a lawn and trees. There is plenty of shade, yard space, and a children’s playground!

See these town-homes today!

1, 2 & 3 Bedrooms starting at $450

Rental Details:

12 Month Lease

One-time Deposit

First month 1/2-OFF

No pets allowed

.

To view the town-homes or to schedule your move-in, please contact:

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.