Curative Testing Site Closing in Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS — the rock Springs curative testing site for COVID-19 will close on Wednesday, December 28, according to the Sweetwater County Community Nursing Service.
Appointments will still be available on their website through December 27. Testing for COVID-19 is also available at the following locations and will remain open:
- Aspen Mountain – Travel and pre-procedure testing.
- Castle Rock Medical Center – Symptomatic and travel.
- Hunter Family Medical – Established patients only.
- Rock Springs Community Health Center – Symptomatic and travel testing.
- Sterling Urgent Care – Symptomatic and travel testing.
- Sweetwater Walk-In Clinic – Symptomatic only. No travel or pre-procedure testing.
- Dr. Yeshlur – Pediatric patients, Symptomatic testing only.
- Walgreens Pharmacy – Symptomatic and travel testing.
Please contact the location or provider with questions and for costs, hours, and appointment availability.