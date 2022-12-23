Curative Testing Site Closing in Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS — the rock Springs curative testing site for COVID-19 will close on Wednesday, December 28, according to the Sweetwater County Community Nursing Service.

Appointments will still be available on their website through December 27. Testing for COVID-19 is also available at the following locations and will remain open:

Aspen Mountain – Travel and pre-procedure testing.

– Travel and pre-procedure testing. Castle Rock Medical Center – Symptomatic and travel.

– Symptomatic and travel. Hunter Family Medical – Established patients only.

– Established patients only. Rock Springs Community Health Center – Symptomatic and travel testing.

– Symptomatic and travel testing. Sterling Urgent Care – Symptomatic and travel testing.

– Symptomatic and travel testing. Sweetwater Walk-In Clinic – Symptomatic only. No travel or pre-procedure testing.

– Symptomatic only. No travel or pre-procedure testing. Dr. Yeshlur – Pediatric patients, Symptomatic testing only.

– Pediatric patients, Symptomatic testing only. Walgreens Pharmacy – Symptomatic and travel testing.

Please contact the location or provider with questions and for costs, hours, and appointment availability.