Curative Testing Site Closing in Rock Springs

The Curative testing site for COVID-19 will be closing next Wednesday in Rock Springs, but testing will still be available at a number of other locations around town.

ROCK SPRINGS — the rock Springs curative testing site for COVID-19 will close on Wednesday, December 28, according to the Sweetwater County Community Nursing Service.

Appointments will still be available on their website through December 27. Testing for COVID-19 is also available at the following locations and will remain open:

  • Aspen Mountain – Travel and pre-procedure testing.
  • Castle Rock Medical Center – Symptomatic and travel.
  • Hunter Family Medical – Established patients only.
  • Rock Springs Community Health Center – Symptomatic and travel testing.
  • Sterling Urgent Care – Symptomatic and travel testing.
  • Sweetwater Walk-In Clinic – Symptomatic only. No travel or pre-procedure testing.
  • Dr. Yeshlur – Pediatric patients, Symptomatic testing only.
  • Walgreens Pharmacy – Symptomatic and travel testing.

Please contact the location or provider with questions and for costs, hours, and appointment availability.

