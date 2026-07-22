Curb-to-Care Assisted Parking Helps Patients at MHSC

Karali Plonsky stands next to one of the Curb-to-Care Assisted Parking signs in the parking lot at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. The service is available from 7:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. MHSC photo

ROCK SPRINGS — Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County is helping patients from their vehicle to their appointment though a program that saw its trial earlier this year.

Curb-to-Care Assisted Parking is available from 7:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday by calling 307-522-8528 from one of eight designated parking spaces in front of the hospital and near the entrance to the Specialty Clinics of Sweetwater Memorial.

“We trialed the program during construction on the main entrance of the Specialty Clinics earlier this year,” Karali Plonsky, Patient Experience Director said. “The main doors to the clinics were closed for several months, requiring patients to often walk much farther than they had previously.”

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“Some of our older adults and patients with disabilities, in particular, were finding it difficult to get to their appointments,” she said. “This program offers a wheelchair service for those unable to walk from their vehicle to their doctor’s office or to an appointment in the hospital.”

The program is specifically for patients or visitors who may need some help getting into the buildings.

“We have a lot of patients who don’t necessarily have handicap placards, but still need assistance into the building,” Plonsky said. “It’s a long way from our parking lot into the building, and then farther to their appointment. I think about orthopedic patients, pregnant moms, senior citizens, and others who could benefit from this.”

Patients or visitors can pull into one of the designated parking spaces with the green-and-white Curb-to-Care signs. They call the phone number posted on the sign and tell the Patient Experience Representative which number is posted on the sign in front of their vehicle.

A Patient Experience Representative will meet the patient/visitor at their vehicle, assist them into the building, and accompany them back to their vehicle when they are ready to leave.

If the patient does not own a cell phone, they can call the Curb-to-Care phone number ahead of time. They will be asked to provide a description of their vehicle. As long as they park in a Curb-to-Care parking spot or immediately next to one, a Patient Experience Representative will identify the vehicle and come out to assist.

Four spots are in the parking lot southeast of the hospital, directly across from the hospital and lab. If driving onto the campus from the College Drive, take an immediate right at the Dr. Pryich Healing Garden into the parking lot. The designated spots with green-and-white signs are on the right.

Four spots also are located in the parking lot on the west side of the Specialty Clinics, closest to the front entrance.