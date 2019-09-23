Curtis Keelin Sr. (February 5, 1948 – September 22, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS– Curtis Keelin Sr., 71, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. He was a life-long resident of Wyoming.

Mr. Keelin was born on February 5, 1948 in Herrin, Illinois; the son of Carlos Keelin and Eugenia Miller.

He atteneded schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming and was a 1966 graduate of Rock Springs High School.

Mr. Keelin married Patricia Timmer on June 24, 1978 in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He worked for FMC as a welder for over 50 years until his retirement. Mr. Keelin also owned Concrete Palace.

Curtis enjoyed hunting, fishing, four-wheeling, decorating his yard for Halloween and spending time at Kelly’s Convenience drinking coffee with friends. Mr. Keelin loved having breakfast with his grandchildren and garage saling.

Survivors include his wife; Pat Keelin of Reliance, Wyoming, one son; Carlos Keelin of Rock Springs, Wyoming, one daughter; Katina Keelin of California, one sister; Carol Gibbons of Rock Springs, Wyoming, six grandchildren; Caitlyn Keelin, Cherish Keelin, Celeste Keelin, A.J. Keelin, Ashton Keelin, Andrew Keelin, five great-grandchildren; Adrianna, Aryia, Jayzor, Amor, Peyton, as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Mr. Keelin was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers; Richard Keelin, Kenny Keelin, Donald Keelin, one son; Curtis Keelin Jr., and one brother in infancy; Carlos Keelin Jr.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11 am, Thursday, September 26, 2019 at New Hope Baptist Church, 513 G Street,Rock Springs, Wyoming.

