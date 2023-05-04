Curtis Signs National Letter of Intent to Play College Soccer at Gillette College

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs High School senior soccer player Karson Curtis recently signed his national letter of intent to play college soccer for Gillette College.

For Curtis, continuing to play soccer after high school was an obvious choice. He figured he should take advantage of the opportunity to play at the next level since he planned on attending college after graduating.

“I’m so happy to continue playing and relieved the decision was made,” Curtis said.

During his time playing college soccer, Curtis hopes to not only improve as a player, but also as a person. He also wants to perform well academically. With his calm demeanor on the field and technical ability, Curtis’ strengths as a soccer player will serve him well at the college level. Being able to make smart decisions with the ball will help his team succeed.

One of Curtis’ favorite moments from his high school career was scoring the winning goal against Green River during his sophomore year to win the Sweetwater Cup. That was a highlight for him.

To prepare for the transition to college soccer, Curtis has been putting in time on the field. With the ongoing season, it has limited his preparation, but he plans to put in more work on the field and in the gym after the season ends to get himself ready to play.

Curtis’ advice for up and coming soccer players is simple. Work hard on and off the field.

“Work hard through school and on the field. Your hard work shows. You need both to make it and when you do you will be thankful,” Curtis said.

As for what he plans to study, he isn’t sure yet. However, he will knock out his generals first and eventually figure out his major.