Cuthbertson Resigns as Wolves Football Coach

GREEN RIVER — After leading the Green River Wolves football team for the last three years, GRHS head coach Kevin Cuthbertson announced he will be stepping down from the position.

The resignation comes after the Wolves finished the season two weeks ago, ending the year with a 2-7 record. In Cuthbertson’s three years overseeing the program, the Wolves went a combined 4-21.

“I am very grateful for the opportunity to hold the position of Green River High School head football coach for the past three years. It has been an honor to lead the Wolves and walk the sidelines with those young men, and to represent our school and community,” Cuthbertson said.

GRHS Athletic Director Tony Beardsley said that the search for a new coach has begun and all qualified applicants are welcome to apply for the position.

“We appreciate all that Kevin had done over the past three seasons and we wish him the best,” Beardsley said.