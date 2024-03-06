Cynthia Ann Key (October 9, 1958 – January 30, 2024)

Cynthia Ann Key, 65, passed away January 30, 2024 at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for the last 50 years and was a former resident of Colorado, Texas, Montana, Alabama, North Dakota, South Dakota, Oklahoma, as well as a former resident of Casper, Glenrock, Rawlins and Evanston, Wyoming.

She was born October 9, 1958 in Craig, Colorado; the daughter of Robert C. Myers and Janice M. Cure.

Cynthia attended school in Wyoming.

She was a Wyoming gal who enjoyed the outdoors, camping and fishing. Cynthia also had a huge heart when it came to animals, especially her Doberman Pinchers, Saddie, Hanna and Diesel; she took great joy in caring for them. Thrifting was a favorite past-time of hers, she was always on the lookout for the good or rare finds.

Survivors include one son, Christopher Key of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one daughter, Katrina Ann Fleck of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two sisters, Debra Stolp and her husband Larry of Victoria, Texas; Vickie Schneidt and husband Gene of Victoria, Texas; four grandchildren, Storie; Cheyenne; Shane; Dayzia; three great grandchildren, Raylynn Fleck; Mateo Ratcliff; Mia Ratcliff; as well as several cousins, nieces; nephews and her much loved Doberman’s, Hanna and Diesel

She was preceded in death by her parents and her Doberman, Sadie.

Cremation has taken place; a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhome.com.