Cynthia “Cindy” Diane Brown Peck (February 27, 1959 – November 10, 2022)

Cynthia “Cindy” Diane Brown Peck, 63, passed away suddenly at her home in Rock Springs, WY on November 10, 2022.

She was born on February 27, 1959 in Durant, Oklahoma, the daughter of Douglas Edward Brown and Verna Grace Crawford.

Cindy graduated with the Durant High School class of 1977 before earning her bachelor’s degree in business administration.

She married Benjamin Grant Peck III in Wichita Falls Texas in March of 1982.

Cindy enjoyed spending her time cooking, sewing, reading, taking care of her plants and playing music.

Survivors include her husband Benjamin Grant Peck III; son Benjamin Grant Peck IV; daughter Bethenie Gade-Ann Peck, grandchild Cayden Dona all of Rock Springs, WY; brother Douglas Brown Jr. of Boswell, OK; and niece Sherry Chambers of Durant, OK.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Mary Chambers, and brothers Thomas and Jim Brown.

A viewing will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs WY.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.foxfh.com.