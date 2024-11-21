Cynthia “Cindy” Halstead (September 30, 1971 – November 15, 2024)

Cynthia “Cindy” Halstead, 53, passed away Friday, November 15, 2024 at her home. She was a 51-year resident of Rock Springs and former resident of Lynwood, California.

Cindy was born September 30, 1971 in Lynnwood, California; the daughter of Cleo M. Bunch Miller and Steven D. Miller and biological father David Osborne and wife Lee.

She attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1990 graduate of Rock Springs High School.

Cindy married the love of her life Todd Alan Halstead on June 3, 1989 in Rock Springs.

She worked for the Rock Springs Rocket Miner for five years as a sales representative. Cindy formerly worked for Peterson Oil Field as a secretary.

Cindy loved spending time with her family and most of all her five grandchildren. Whether it was camping or spending time around the campfire at the family cabin she loved to be outdoors. She was a country girl that loved riding horses, walking barefoot and cooking for her family.

Survivors include her husband Todd Halstead of Rock Springs; her parents, Stephen D. and Cleo M. Miller of Rock Springs; two fathers-in-law, Ronald E. Halstead of Littlefield, Arizona, and Donald Morris and wife Mary Lou of Greeley, Colorado; two sons, Ron Alan Halstead of Rock Springs, and Stephen Edward Halstead and wife Alexandra of Rock Springs; daughter-in-law, Tanell May of Logan, Utah; one brother, Shane Miller and wife Beth of Green River; one sister, Sheila McCloskey and husband Kenneth of Rock Springs; one brother-in-law, Troy Halstead and husband Duane Lininger of Rock Springs; three sister-in-laws, Terra Bertagnolli and husband Mike of Abilene, Texas, Veronica Doak and husband Chris of Rock Springs, Paige Halstead of Rock Springs; paternal grandmother, Charlene Miller of Green River; five grandchildren, Caysic Barker, Cael Halstead, Henry Halstead, Greyson Troska, and Hudson Halstead; several aunts; uncles; cousins; nieces; nephews; and one bonus brother, John Nelson and wife Angie of Kentucky.

She was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Sandra E. Halstead; maternal grandparents, Ivan and Eva Bunch of Mesa, Colorado; paternal grandfather JD Miller and parents, David Osborne and wife Lee.

The family respectfully requests donations in Cindy’s memory be made to, Dialysis Center of Sweetwater Memorial Hospital, 1180 College Drive, 3rd Floor, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Cremation will take place. A celebration of life will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 30, 2024 at Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #151, 201 B Street, Rock Springs..

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.