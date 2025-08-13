Cynthia Martin (April 27, 1948 – August 9, 2025)

Cynthia Martin, 77, a beloved resident of Rock Springs, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 9, 2025, at the age of 77. She was born on Tuesday, April 27, 1948, in Rock Springs. Cindy, as she was affectionately known, was the cherished daughter of Floyd Gordon and Betty Ablet.

Cindy was a proud lifelong resident of Rock Springs. She attended local schools and graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1966. Her pursuit of knowledge led her to cosmetology school in Utah, and later, she became one of the pioneering female employees at Black Butte Coal. Cindy further broke barriers by being among the first women to attend Western Wyoming Community College, where she attained welding certificates.

Cindy’s interests were as varied as they were passionate. She found joy in playing mahjong, devotedly taking care of her children, and extending her love to others who she embraced as family. An artisan in the kitchen, she delighted in cooking and baking, with Christmas being her favorite holiday to celebrate. Her enthusiasm for football was evident as she was an ardent fan of the San Francisco 49ers and the Denver Broncos.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

A skilled baker, Cindy’s talents were well-known throughout the community. She poured her love and creativity into everything she made, leaving warmth and sweetness in the lives she touched.

Cindy’s legacy is enriched by her deep love for her family and friends. She is survived by her son, Stephen Kiskis, and daughter, Meadow Martin, both of Rock Springs. She also leaves behind her brother, Don Bider, and sisters Sandra Bider of Rock Springs, Betty Doan of Lyman, Wyoming, and Susan Chapman, as well as many cherished cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her brothers Jerry Doan and Leon Doan; and several extended family members.

Following cremation, a service in celebration of Cindy’s life is pending.

In honor of her memory, condolences can be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

Her vibrant spirit and compassionate heart will be dearly missed but lovingly remembered by all who knew her.