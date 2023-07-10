Cynthia RaNee Gines (October 22, 1975 – July 3, 2023)

Cynthia RaNee Gines, 47, of Rock Springs, Wyoming, passed away on July 3, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah surrounded by her loved ones after a hard fought battle with cancer. She was born on October 22, 1975, in Ogden, Utah to Calvin and Rose (Richan) Johnson.

Cynthia had many jobs around Rock Springs. She worked at Flying J as well as JB’s Big Boy, giving great food service to many of Rock Springs residents. She was an amazing youth supporter and guide for the Rock Springs Youth Home. Her most recent and final job was as the manager of Mobile Stalls/Corrals (Gosar’s Unlimited) for over the past decade.

Cynthia was a longtime Rock Springs resident who made countless connections and helped a magnitude of people over the years. She was firm, but also had a heart of gold. She was selfless with the love she gave to those closest to her.

Cynthia’s greatest love in life was her family. Spending time with her grandson Cylas gave her the greatest joys and uplifting rewards that life can offer. She fought and lived each day so she could spend every moment she could with him.

She also enjoyed crocheting, gambling, playing cards/dice, road trips to visit family, long conversation, rock hunting, and anything that brought her family together.

Cynthia is survived by her father, Calvin Johnson; sons, Corby Johnson (McKenzie Norton), and Elijah Gines (Amaya Hayes-Biesheuvel); daughter, Echo Gines; sisters, Linda Jamali (Steve Ehlers), and Michelle Johnson Gallegos; brother, James Brown (Angie); grandchildren, Jolianne Boyd, Cylas Johnson and Freyja Williamson; 16 nieces/nephews and 19 great nieces/nephews; many aunts, uncles and cousins; as well as siblings, nieces and nephews not by blood but by heart.

She was preceded in death by her mom, Rose Johnson; paternal grandparents, Frederick and Myrtle (Deplanche) Johnson, maternal grandparents, Ernest and Fern (Gohr) Hansen and Loren and Ardella (Marshall) Richan; brother, David Johnson.

A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 15, 2023 at the Sweetwater Events Complex (small hall), 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, WY.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.