Cyril Douglas ‘Doug’ Potter (March 31, 1943 – Jan. 30, 2025)

Cyril Douglas “Doug” Potter died on January 30, 2025, at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center surrounded by his girls after courageously battling health issues. We know that he is no longer in pain and is with our Lord and Savior.

Doug was born in Rock Springs to Cyril H. and Ava Anson Potter on March 31, 1943. He attended schools in Green River, Cheyenne, and graduated from Rawlins High School in 1962 where he was an All-State football player.

Doug enlisted in the Army where he proudly served our country in the 173rd Airborne and 6th Special Forces in Okinawa and Vietnam.

After leaving the Army he met the love of his life, Cheryl Flahaut, and they married in 1969. They later welcomed two daughters, Paula and Julie, and spent many years creating amazing family memories.

Doug retired from OCI after 40 years of service as a Maintenance Mechanic. After retiring, he spent countless hours in his garage woodworking. From furniture to bird houses, there wasn’t a lot he could not make.

Doug loved his yearly camping trips to Big Sandy, hunting with his dad and other family friends, and fishing at the lake. He enjoyed drives to the mountains to look for wildlife, or even just through town with his faithful dog, Willow. He was an avid sports fan, watching countless hours of football from high school through the NFL, even being named Wyoming’s Greatest High School Football Fan in 2019.

He is survived by his wife, Cheryl; daughters, Paula and Julie; sister, Sara (Bob) Barthel; sister-in-law, Ginger Martin; and many loving nieces and nephews, cousins and extended family.

Doug was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Pauline Elliott; in-laws, Earnest and Ellen Flahaut; brothers-in-law, Bill Martin and Jim Elliott; and nephew Mike Martin.

Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 29, 2025 at Hampton Inn, 1055 Wild Horse Canyon Road, Green River. Friends may call one hour prior to services. Military Honors, Graveside Services and Inurnment will be conducted at 10 a.m. Monday, March 31, 2025 at Riverview Cemetery.

The family would like to give special thanks to the caregivers at CRMC in Cheyenne, particularly Jen Wright RN, Dr. A.J. Meares, and Chaplain Steve. We are also grateful for the helpful support of special neighbors Troy and Danea Pistono, Bob Burnaugh, and Gene Hale.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice in Doug’s name.