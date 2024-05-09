Daisy Polhamus Burnette (July 4, 1943 – April 24, 2024)

Daisy May Polhamus Burnette passed away in Coos Bay, Oregon, on April 24, 2024, from complications of dysphagia. She was born July 4, 1943, at Granby, Colorado, to Roy and Hazel Polhamus.

She attended various schools in Grand County, Colorado, and graduated as Valedictorian from Manila High School, Manila, Utah. She attended Westminster College in Salt Lake and earned her bachelor’s from Western State College in Gunnison, Colorado. Daisy taught school in Pagosa Springs, Colorado and then in Coos Bay, where she met and married John Burnette.

Daisy and family lived in Rock Springs, Wyoming, where she operated a day care for several years. She also started the Western Hills Bible Club. Daisy attended First Baptist, and then the Assembly of God, and was a member of Women Aglow.

Daisy later taught school in various other places, including Ephrata, Washington, and China.

Daisy was an accomplished vocalist, able to harmonize intuitively. She also was an exceptional artist. Daisy wrote and published a cookbook, emphasizing nutritional eating. She wrote a poem which was published in the Decision magazine, and penned numerous essays and articles.

Daisy was on kidney dialysis for 20 years. She spent her last years on the Coquille Indian Reservation (Coos Bay) living with sons Jay and Charley.

Daisy was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Hazel Polhamus, her brother Jimmy, and her husband, John Burnette.

She is survived by her five children, John David Burnette, Moses Lake, WA., Jay Burnette, Coos Bay, Anne Niblett, Coos Bay, Roy (GiGi Lam) Burnette, Hong Kong, China, and Charley (Rosemarie Mellanes Aguitong) Burnette, Coos Bay; five grandchildren, Charis, Josiah, Noah, Canyon and Enoch Niblett; sisters Barbara (Jim) Choury (formerly of Green River and Rock Springs,) of Loveland, CO, and Jan (Don) Scott, Green River, WY, brother Dave (Judy) Polhamus,(formerly of Rock Springs,) Veneta, OR,; several nieces and nephews including Dianna (Darren) Renz, formerly of Rock Springs, and Daniel Glenn (Julie) Scott and daughter, Grace, of Rock Springs.