Dale Albert Gillespie (June 16, 1954 – October 19, 2024)

Dale Albert Gillespie, 70, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2024. He was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Dale was born two minutes before his twin sister Gail on June 16, 1954 in Rock Springs. He is the oldest son of Norman Edward Gillespie and Irma Ann Gillespie.

Dale attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming, Tempe, Arizona, and Laramie, Wyoming. He held a Bachelor of Science degree in Microbiology which he earned at the University of Wyoming. He worked in Wyoming, Connecticut, and Texas for UOP Air Correction. He continued his work in Environmental Engineering at Jim Bridger Power Plant for 33 years, until his retirement in June of 2019.

Dale was a Harley Davidson motorcycle enthusiast. Most recently, he rode all the way to and through Yosemite National Park. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman, which he enjoyed sharing with his brother, sister, father, nephews, cousins, and friends. Anyone who knew him, knew that trophy mule deer hunting was his passion. Dale was an exceptional uncle and never missed any event in his nieces’ and nephews’ lives. He spoiled them rotten with weekly drop offs of fruit, popsicles, his favorite candy, or the creepiest halloween decoration he could find. The dogs’ treats were also on his daily route, right after he checked on the horses.

Dale is survived by his brother, Mark Gillespie and wife Lisa, his sister, Marianne Spence and husband Robert, two nieces, Amber Greene (Jason) and Tarynn Nelson (Alex), three nephews, Hunter Gillespie (Janelle), Lennon Spence, and Noah Spence, two great-nieces, Harlow Stevenson and Lextynn Nelson, and two great-nephews, Jaxson Stevenson and Asher Gillespie.

He was preceded by his parents, Norman and Irma Gillespie, two sisters, Gail Lynn and Norma Jean, and one brother, Ronald Paul, as well as his maternal and paternal grandparents.

Following cremation, a Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, November 15, 2024 at Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A vigil service with rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Thursday, November 14, 2024 at the church. Graveside services and inurnment will be at Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

