Dale “Buddha” Dean Waters (May 31, 1969 – January 10, 2020)

ROCK SPRINGS — Dale “Buddha” Dean Waters, 50, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a life-long resident of Rock Springs.

Mr. Waters was born on May 31, 1969 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of Russel Dean Waters and Lavanetta Forbes.

He attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1988 graduate of Rock Springs High School.

Mr. Waters worked for Sweetwater County School District #1 and Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County as a custodian. He enjoyed spending time at the cabin at Atlantic City, making wine, baking, cooking, and being the caretaker of his mother.

Survivors include three brothers; Tim Waters and wife Julie of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Terry Waters and wife Stacy of Green River, Wyoming, Jack Waters and husband Brad Russell of Rock Springs, Wyoming, one aunt; Sharon Yovich and husband Joe “Geego” of Laramie, Wyoming, one uncle Mike Wilmore of Rock Springs, Wyoming, eleven cousins; Shawna Wilmore, Mike Wilmore, Dani Torpey, Sean Wilmore, Mandy Wiilmore, Matt Yovich, Margaret Hudson, Joe Yovich, Jayne Hellenbergh, Ronny Yovich Rob Yovich, three nephews; Lt. Commander Timothy Waters and wife Niessa, Austin Waters, Tyler Waters, one niece; Chelsea Waters, and two furry children; Sasha and Rusty.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one aunt; Pam Wilmore.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Friday, January 24, 2020 at the First Congregational Church, 1275 Adams Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Masonic Services will also take place at the church. Inurnment will be in the Rest Haven Memorial Garden’s Cemetery. Friends may call at the church, one hour prior to services.

