Dale Dean Newland (May 14, 1940 – July 25, 2019)

Dale Dean Newland, 79, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019 in Farson, Wyoming. He was a resident of Wyoming for 32 years, and is a former resident of Colorado.

Dale was born on May 14, 1940 in Yuma, Colorado; the son of Joseph W. Newland and Zella Lucille Moser. He attended schools in Colorado and was a 1958 graduate of Yuma High School. Dale also attended Adams State University in Colorado.

Dale married Joan Stephen in Otis, Colorado in March of 1961 and to that union three children were born Bob, Steven and Robin. They later divorced.

He married Mary Ann Kirk in Alamosa, Colorado on September 23, 1972 and to that union there was one child born David. They later divorced. He later married Edith Holzhauer in Reno, Nevada on June 30, 1988 and she preceded him in death on May 1, 2018.

He was a self-employed, general contractor for many years and there was no job too big or small for Dale.

Dale was on the Sweetwater County Planning Water Board; loved sports, rodeo, dairy cows, horses, and was a very patriotic man. He had an enormous love for his children, grandchildren, and youth in the community. He was a good conversationalist with everyone.

Dale never knew a stranger, and was always willing to lend a hand. Dale was generous with his time and energy; in younger years he played steel guitar and did leather work. He always enjoyed a good game of pool.

Survivors include three sons; Bob Rogers of Otis , Colorado, Steve Rogers and David Newland both of Denver, Colorado, and one daughter; Robin Varelman of Brush, Colorado; two brothers; Bill of Welch, Oklahoma and Cotton of Arvada, Colorado; four sisters Betty of Dallas, Texas, Karen of Huntsville, Texas, Jolene of Arvada, Colorado and Patsy of Yuma, Colorado; four grandchildren Lyle and wife Kristi, Sara and husband Dewain, Travis and wife Katie and Deborah; seven great-grandchildren Autumn, Layla, Hunter, Haedyn, Laramie, Georgia and Lola; his fiance’ Jetta Kaye Kragovich of Atlantic City, Wyoming; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; Edith Newland, one brother; Max, and one sister; Bonnie.

Following cremation, A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Eden Valley Community Center, 4039 US Highway 191, Farson, Wyoming.

