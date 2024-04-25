Dale Edward Popoe Jr. (August 30, 1962-April 18, 2024)

Dale Edward Popoe Jr., 61, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2024 in Rock Springs.

He was born on August 30, 1962 in Madison, Wisconsin, the son of Dale Edward Popoe Sr. and Charlotte Ann Dunkle.

Dale attended mechanic school in Butte, Montana. He had been employed as a roofer in the construction business.

He served his country in the Army Reserves.

Dale married Cynthia Lee Holt in Rock Springs on Sept. 17, 2005.

He was a member of the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church.

Dale enjoyed spending his time outdoors, hunting, fishing, and water skiing. He also enjoyed playing pool and spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife Cindy Popoe of Rock Springs; sons Matthew, Derek, Arthur and wife Alicia, and Mitchell; sisters Michelle Barsted of Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Kizzy Ward of Custer, Montana; grandchildren Ridick, Khallessa, Bella, and Roman; as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and son Dustin Fernandez.

Cremation will take place and memorial services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, April 30, 2024 at the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church, 25 Firestone Road, Rock Springs.

Condolences can be left at www.foxfh.com.