Dale Eugene Fulps (March 11, 1946 – January 29, 2026)

Dale Eugene Fulps, 79, passed away on January 29, 2026 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

He was born on March 11, 1946 in Chanute, Kansas, the son of Delbert Elvin Fulps and Norma Jean (Gilliland).

Dale graduated high school with the Stark Joint Rural Kansas class of 1964 before attending truck driving school in Oklahoma. He then went on to work as a truck driver for most of his life, retiring in 2010.

He married the love of his life Darlene Louise Bender in Kansas City, Missouri on June 13, 1964.

Dale was a member of the Living Church of God.

He enjoyed spending his time with family and friends.

Survivors include his wife Darlene Fulps of Rock Springs; son Delbert Fulps and wife Shelly of Rock Springs; daughters Donna Brunner and husband John of Wheatland, Deanna Nobles and husband Woody of Ocala, Florida; brother Terry Fulps of Encampment; grandchildren Reuben Brunner, Cherie Rinker, Cheyenne Fulps, Robert Nobles, Dillon Fulps; great-grandchildren Levi Brunner, Silas Brunner, Thomas Rinker, and Daniel Rinker.

He was preceded in death by his parents Delbert and Norma Fulps and his grandparents.

Cremation will take place and services will be announced at a later date.

