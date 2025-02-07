Dale Marlin Davidson (June 30, 1950 – February 3, 2025)

Dale Marlin Davidson, 74, passed away at his home in Green River on February 3, 2025 with his wife and daughter Karen by his side.

He was born on June 30, 1950 in Rawlins, the son of Edward A. and Roselia Davidson.

Dale graduated from the Rawlins High School with the class of 1970. He then enlisted with the Air Force where he proudly served his country and was honorably discharged. Following his time in the service he attended a tech school focused on welding and mechanics.

He married the love of his life, Cindy Burdick in Anchorage, Alaska on June 5, 1997.

Dale worked as a welder and mechanic for Allied Chemical (Tata) for more than 30 years until his retirement in 2005.

He was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Dale enjoyed spending his free time in the outdoors and the fresh Wyoming air. He loved to camp and hunt (especially those coyotes) and fishing with his best friend Bo. Dale was also a big fan of playing cards.

Survivors include his loving wife Cindy Davidson of Green River, WY; son Clinton Richard McCoy and significant other Amanda of Grand Island, NE; daughters Annisa Christensen of Wasilla, AK, Karen Hansel of Green River, WY; brother Layne Davidson and wife Sue of Florence, AZ; and grandchildren RJ Hansel and wife Courtney of Los Lunas, NM, Kyle Hansel and wife Caitlyn of Mena, AR, Issac Ramirez of Tempe, AZ and Amiah McCoy of Hasting NE; great grandchildren Jacob Harder, Quinten, R.J. Hansel all of Mena, AR; as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and son Philip Davidson.

Graveside services and interment will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, February 13, 2025 in the Riverview Cemetery in Green River.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.