Dale Michael DiTullio (September 16, 1952 – July 17, 2025)

Dale Michael DiTullio, 72, passed away Thursday, July 17, 2025 at Deer Trail Assisted Living in Rock Springs. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend.

Dale was born on Tuesday, September 16, 1952, in Rock Springs, the son of Gene Franch and Mary Louise DiTullio.

Dale was a proud alumnus of Rock Springs High School, graduating in 1970. He devoted 41 and a half years of his professional life to Pacific Power and Light Company, where he worked steadfastly as a Control and Electrical Technician Foreman until his well-deserved retirement on May 1, 2015.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

He married Janet Greaves July 16, 2010 in Cody.

A man of diverse interests, Dale found joy in the simple pleasures of life. He cherished moments spent with family and had a passion for motorcycles, hunting, camping, and mountain bike riding. He was an avid fan of the Duke Blue Devils, Wyoming Cowboys and Miami Dolphins. He was proud to be an Emergency Medical Technician and also held many leadership roles for the Utility Workers Union of America Local #127. His adventures and stories will be fondly remembered by all who knew him.

Dale is survived by his devoted wife, Janet DiTullio of Rock Springs; two sons, Devin DiTullio, and his wife Katie, of Phoenix, Arizona, Derek DiTullio, and his wife Michelle of Rock Springs; one step-son, Jack H. Smith and his partner Melissa Jenkins of Whitehall, Montana; two step-daughters, Jennifer L. Smith of Los Angeles, California, and Megan Marchetti and husband Greg Rodriguez of Bremerton, Washington; one half-brother, Dan Norris of Wyoming, and his brother-in-law, Howard P. Greaves of Arkansas; four sisters-in-law, Margaret Moses and her partner Bob Marsh of Oakley, Utah, Barbara Greaves and her partner Dick Welsh, Jeanne West and husband Reid, Elizabeth “Bitsy” Cross and husband Kevin, all of Rock Springs; his uncle, Michael “Mick” DiTullio and wife Pat of Colorado; one aunt, Dana McMahan, and husband Bill of Rock Springs; four grandchildren, Kimber DiTullio, Adrianna Tunbridge, Shayla Hamilton, Julian H. Smith and husband Axel Odell; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Dale was preceded in death by his father, Gene Franch, his mother, Mary Louise Norris, his maternal grandparents, Dino DiTullio and Louise Dorrence DiTullio, and a granddaughter, Mya Marie Zabala.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Dale’s name to The Alzheimer’s Association, 225 North Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, Illinois 60601 or the Wyoming Wildlife Federation, 669 Main Street, Lander, Wyoming 82520.

Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm, Thursday, July 31, 2025 at Santa Fe Southwest Grill 1635 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com

In remembering Dale, we celebrate a life well-lived, filled with love, adventure, and legacy that will endure in the hearts of those who knew him.