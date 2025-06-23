Dale Michelle Simkin (April 7, 1988 – June 16, 2025)

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Dale Michelle Simkin, beloved husband, father, son, and brother. Dale passed away Monday, June 16, 2025, at the age of 37, in Sublette, County. He is a longtime resident of Rock Springs.

He was born April 7, 1988, in Phoenix, Arizona; the son of Dale Simkin and Heather Bruce.

Dale moved to Rock Springs, where he attended local schools and laid down roots in the community he cherished.

He married the love of his life Brittany Rock May 14, 2018 in Rock Springs.

Dale dedicated his career to the open roads as a diligent Truck Driver for Pitt Construction, a job where he found both pride and purpose. His commitment to his work was mirrored by his dedication to his family and community.

He had a zest of life that was matched only by his love for his family. He was an active member of the RSMX Motocross, cultivating a passion for dirt bike riding. Dale was also an avid outdoorsman who found joy in hunting and fishing, often sharing these cherished moments with his loved ones. Dale made friends throughout his life , he had a select few he considered his brothers Todd, Mike, Joey and Ronnie. He had and especially strong bond with Gilbert and Heather Allen, who were like parents to him and treated him and his family like their own.

Survivors include his wife Brittany Simkin of Rock Springs; two daughters, Bentlie Simkin of Rock Springs; Lexi Simkin of Rock Springs; father, Dale Simkin and wife Traci of Rock, West Virginia; bonus parents, Gilbert and Heather Allen; paternal grandmother, Nadine Wilburn and husband Bill of Rock Springs; three brothers, Brent Simkin of South Dakota; Christopher Simkin of Texas; one aunt, DeVonne Lane of Palm City, Florida; several cousins; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Jack Simkin and one brother, Andrew Simkin.

Dale’s infectious spirit and unwavering dedication to his family and passions will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Cremation has taken place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11 am Thursday, June 26, 2025 at the Sweetwater Events Complex Small Hall, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

In this time of sorrow, may those who grieve Dale find comfort in the memories of his vibrant life and the love he shared with all who knew him.