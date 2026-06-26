Dale Wade Williams (April 30, 1958 – June 22, 2026)

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Dale Wade Williams, 68, beloved father, brother, and grandfather, who passed away peacefully with family by his side at the University of Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on Monday, June 22, 2026. He was a native of Rock Springs.

Dale was born on April 30, 1958 in Rock Springs; the son of Evan Williams and Jane Hodson Williams.

Dale attended the local schools of Rock Springs and proudly graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1976. Following in the footsteps of his Wyoming roots, he cultivated a career dedicated to service, working for the Sweetwater County Solid Waste Disposal District #1 for an impressive 35 years before retiring in April 2024.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

He married Joni Dorethy December 26, 1980 in Rock Springs and had one daughter from this union and they later divorced.

A man of diverse interests, Dale found immense joy in the great outdoors, whether he was hunting, fishing, or tending to his garden. His love for nature was surpassed only by his devotion to his family. He delighted in bowling and cherished evenings spent by the campfire, surrounded by loved ones. Known for his incredible sense of humor, Dale brought laughter and happiness to those around him.

Dale’s legacy of love and laughter lives on through his survivors including one daughter, Lauren Lamb and husband Scott of West Jordan, Utah; two sons, Steven Blunt of Green River; Bryan Blunt and husband Jackson Burdo of Rock Springs; one brother, Jim Williams and his wife Susan of Evanston; one sister, Nikki Potter and husband John of Rock Springs; three grandsons, Gage Blunt; Dylan Lamb; Max Lamb; several cousins; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Norvell Williams; Dean Williams.

In honor of Dale, his family requests that you hold your loved ones close, showing them love and sharing a hug with your dad, celebrating the bond Dale cherished most.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 AM Friday, July 3, 2026 at the Vase Funeral Chapels, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside Services and Interment will be in the Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. Friends may call one hour prior to services at the Chapel.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

Dale Wade Williams will forever remain in the hearts of those he touched with his warmth, humor, and unwavering dedication to family and friends.