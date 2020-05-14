Dallas “Jerry” Sinclair (August 21, 1938 – May 8, 2020)

JAMESTOWN — Dallas “Jerry” Sinclair, 81, of Jamestown, Wyoming passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020 at the University of Utah. A resident of Green River, Wyoming for the past four years and former resident of Wichita, Kansas, he died following a lengthy illness.

Mr. Sinclair was born August 21, 1938 in Ponca City, Oklahoma, the son of Charles Sinclair and Valera Talley.

He attended schools Ponca City, Oklahoma and later obtained his General Education Degree in the United States Air Force.

Mr. Sinclair was a United States Air Force veteran.

In 1961, he married Carole Baumann in Rock Spring, Wyoming. They had one son and later divorced. In 1968, he married Joanne Taylor in Green River, Wyoming, they had two daughters and later divorced.

He was a self-employed truck driver for 62 years until ill health forced his retirement in 2015.

Mr. Sinclair was a member of the Truckers Association.

His enjoyed spending time with his family especially his grandchildren and driving truck.

Survivors include his son Jerry Sinclair of Rock Springs, Wyoming, two daughters, Michelle Sinclair and lifelong partner Erik Pecheny of Green River, Wyoming and Kim Sinclair, one sister Betty Smith and husband Earl of Wichita, Kansas, two sisters in law; Dondie Sinclair of Taos, New Mexico and Bonnie Sinclair of Lafayette, Louisiana, six grandchildren; Eric Johnson and wife Sharli, Nikki Smith, Willow Lamorie, Christian Hoglund, Joseph Hoglund and Dillon Richards, two great-grandchildren: Aryah Johnson and Dorian Smith, several cousins, nephews and nieces including Teresa Tremain and Larissa Riojos, special lifelong friends Gus and Norma Jean Mandros of Green River, Wyoming and Phil Bennington of Riverton, Wyoming and his fur baby Girl.

He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife, Carole Sinclair, five brothers; Jack Sinclair, Donald Sinclair, Buck Sinclair, Ross Sinclair and Bob Sinclair.

Cremation will take place and services will be held at a later time.

