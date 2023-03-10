Dallas V. Galley (September 29, 1936 – March 7, 2023)

Dallas V. Galley, 86, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at Deer Trail Assisted Living in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a resident of Rock Springs for seven years and former resident of Vernal, Utah; Las Vegas, Nevada and Gresham, Oregon.

He was born September 29, 1936 in Vernal Utah; the son of Peter Leon Galley and Alice Nancy Dickson Galley.

Mr. Galley attended schools in Vernal, Utah.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

He married Mary Cloward and they had three daughters from this union; Sherry, Susan, Lori, and later divorced. He then married Donna Rae Roberts in 1975 in Vernal, Utah and she preceded him in death in 2008. He married Reta Martin in Las Vegas, Nevada and she preceded him in death in 2016.

Mr. Galley served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a Green Beret in the 82nd Airborne.

He worked Oil Field Construction most of his life in that time he was also the Owner/Operator of Galley Construction and retired in 2005.

Mr. Galley was a member of NRA.

He enjoyed spending time with family and friends especially his grandchildren; fishing; camping and taking walks.

Survivors include one son, Mark Galley and wife Aimee of Pearland, Texas; three daughters, Lori Jarvie and lifelong partner Rod Watkins of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Sherry Christensen and husband Vance of White Rock, Utah, Susan Lawal of Grand Junction, Colorado; two sisters, Kaye Johnson of Craig, Colorado, Erva Harris of California; 12 grandchildren; Ryan Galley, Carter Galley, Rae Ann Ruble, William Ruble, Mindy Christensen, Niki Redowl, Josh Christensen, Tristan Christensen, Danielle Linarte, Bobi Reary, Devara Gaylord, Kipp Richins; 21 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; several cousins; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two wives; three brothers, Dale Galley, Sheldon Galley, Sharrell Galley; two sisters, Leona Rushing, Dorlene Brown; one grandson, Jason Christensen; one granddaughter Katie Ruble.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Dallas’ memory to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901 or the charity of your choice.

Cremation will take place; a celebration of life will be conducted at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com