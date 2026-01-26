Dalton Returns Home as GRHS Hosts Western Wyoming Dual

GREEN RIVER — Western Wyoming Community College faces Otero Junior College on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Green River High School, marking a homecoming for former Wolves standout Tommy Dalton.

Western is looking to follow up after a 30-24 dual win over Northwest last week in Powell. The previous meeting between the Mustangs and Otero, which took place last year, ended up in a 57-0 blowout dual win for the Stangs.

Western is currently 12-2 in dual record and ranked 2nd in NJCAA rankings behind the reigning National Champs, Indian Hills. To follow Western’s top two ranking, they currently have all ten wrestlers ranked inside the top 10, as Green River’s very own Tommy Dalton is ranked No. 1 at 149 pound weight class. The dual is a coming-home party for Dalton, who has the most wins in GRHS history with 145.

According to their school website, Otero is currently 1-4 in dual record and not ranked inside the top 25 in NJCAA rankings. They have no wrestlers ranked inside the top 10.

The in-house PA announcer for the dual will be TRN Media’s very own Al Harris.

Next week, Western will stay home as they take on Snow College, as they push closer to the NJCAA National Championships that will take place in early March.