Dan Earl Egan (September 14, 1965 – January 12, 2025)

Dan Earl Egan, age 59, passed away on January 12, 2025. He was born on September 14, 1965, to Velda Mae Duce and Earl Delbert Egan. Dan was a father, brother, and a friend to all.

Dan was the father of four children: Jessica (Jeremy) Hartley, Ashley (Sean) Agostini, Kayla (Alek) Anderson, and Jakob Egan. He was also a cherished brother to his five sisters—Trina (John) Wollen, Terri (Lynn) Maughan, Trudy (Brad) Carlson, Tess (Paul) Hulet and Teresa (Stewart) Nielsen and brother Darrell (Annette) Egan.

He later gained six additional siblings when his mother remarried William Robert Thornley: Robbie (deceased), Joan (Mike) Fullmer, Peggy (Richard) Elwood, Ken (Sondra) Thornley, Randal (Charlotte) Thornley, and Kathryn (Mike) Clark.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

A man known for his sense of humor; Dan was a jokester who could always make people laugh. His infectious spirit and quick wit made him a beloved figure to all who crossed his path. He also had a deep sense of service to his community, having volunteered as a firefighter from 1993 to 2004, a role that allowed him to give back and protect others.

Dan was married to Carol Thurston, and although they later separated, they remained connected through their children.

A lifelong sports fan, Dan had a particular fondness for basketball, with his favorite team being the Utah Jazz. He could often be found cheering on his team and enjoying the thrill of the game.

Dan’s passing leaves a void in the hearts of his family and friends, but his memory will live on in the love and laughter he shared with so many. He leaves us with the comforting words, “God be with you till we meet again.”

Dan is survived by his children, sisters, brother, and many other extended family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Earl Delbert Egan; mother, Velda Mae Duce; and stepfather, William Robert Thornley.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, January 24, 2025, at Richmond City Cemetery, 350 N 200 E, Richmond, Utah. Come and take a moment to share a favorite memory of Dan.

He will be missed but never forgotten.