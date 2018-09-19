Dan Starzinski Wins the Ram Masters Invitational, Sets Tournament Record

FORT COLLINS– University of Wyoming golfer Dan Starzinski set a new Ram Masters Invitational tournament record of 11-under par, 199 to capture his first collegiate individual title on Tuesday.

Starzinski shot his second consecutive round of 66 (-4) on Tuesday to go with rounds of 67 and 66 on Monday.

He entered the final round of the Ram Masters Invitational with a one-stroke lead and extended that lead on Tuesday to win by seven strokes over his next closest competitor in the tournament hosted by Colorado State at the Fort Collins Country Club.



Pokes Take Sixth Place

Tuesday was also a good day for the Wyoming team, as the Cowboys posted the second lowest score in the final round — a 280 (+3) — to move up two spots and finish in sixth place in the field of 17 teams.

The Pokes final team score for the 54-hole event was 860 (+20).

“Dan (Starzinski) played great again today,” said UW Director of Golf and Head Coach Joe Jensen. “He set a tournament record. He played consistent all week, and that is something we are trying to get all of our players to do. Dan just played his game.

“He didn’t treat today any differently that he did yesterday or last weekend. He trusted his routine and his process. As a player, that makes you comfortable. He took it one hole at a time and played with patience. I’m proud of him. He did a really nice job.

“I’m also really proud of the way the guys played in the final round, shooting the second lowest round of the day. Our goal last night when we met as a team was to have a good final round, and the guys went out and did that.

“We had a lot of young guys out there this week. John (Murdock) is the only player who was a regular starter for us last year who returns this year, so I know there will be growing pains with this team, but I’m encouraged by the way they finished this tournament strong.”



Cowboy Performances

Sophomore Carl Underwood tied for 38th, with a three-round total of 218 (+8). True freshman Tyler Severin finished in a tie for 47th at 220 (+10).

Senior John Murdock tied for 62nd at 223 (+13), and true freshman Jimmy Dales finished in 93rd place, with a 250 (+40).

Two Cowboys also competed as individuals. True freshman Kirby Coe-Kirkham shot a 216 (+6) and tied for 31st, and redshirt freshman Jared Edeen placed 79th, with a 228 (+18).



The Competition

The team title was won by host Colorado State with a 836 (-4). Illinois State finished second at 850 (+10). South Dakota was third with a 854 (+14).

Denver shot the best score of the final round, a 282 (+2), for a three-round total of 855 (+15), and Northern Colorado placed fifth, one stroke ahead of the Cowboys, at 859 (+19).

In the race for the individual title Starzinski’s 199 (-11) outdistanced Parathakorn Suyasri of Colorado State, who shot a combined score of 206 (-4).

Coby Welch of Northern Colorado (207, -3), Cal McCoy of Denver (208, -2) and Jake Staiano of Colorado State (209, -1) were the other individuals to finish under par.

Starzinski broke the tournament record by two strokes. The previous record was set a year ago by Francois Lagraulet of UMKC. He shot a 201 (-9) in 2017.

The tournament was played at the Fort Collins Country Club. The course measured 7,218 yards and played to a par of 70.



Up Next

The Cowboys will return to action on Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 24-25 at the Mark Simpson Colorado Invitational hosted by the University of Colorado in Boulder.



Team Standings

Colorado State 281-266-289=836 (-4) Illinois State 280-278-292=850 (+10) South Dakota 292-276-286=854 (+14) Denver 288-285-282=855 (+15) Northern Colorado 288-280-291=859 (+19) Wyoming 291-286-283=860 (+20) Wichita State 292-280-291=863 (+23) Long Beach State 288-281-294=864 (+24) Seattle 285-292-289=866 (+26) Cal State Fullerton 297-280-291=868 (+28) Washington State 291-288-292=871 (+31) Sam Houston State 290-287-295=872 (+32) South Dakota State 293-291-289=873 (+33) Idaho 294-293-298=885 (+45) North Dakota State 294-298-295=887 (+47) Rice 291-291-309=891 (+51) Omaha 298-297-304=899 (+59)

Wyoming Cowboys Results

1st- Dan Starzinski 67-66-66=199 (-11)

Tie 38th- Carl Underwood 73-70-75=218 (+8)

Tie 47th- Tyler Severin 77-71-72=220 (+10)

Tie 62nd- John Murdock 74-79-70=223 (+13)

93rd- Jimmy Dales 81-85-84=250 (+40)

Wyoming Cowboys Playing as Individuals