Tell us a little about yourself.

I grew up in Denver Colorado, and have called Rock Springs home for the last nine years. I’ve been married for 22 years to my husband Clint, and have three children, ages 18, 15, and 13. I graduated college and have been employed in many different industries, including Trona, oil and gas, and the defense industry. I served as a board member at Holy Spirit Catholic School for three years, and am currently a parent liaison for the Wyoming School Board of Education. I am also a member of the Parent Involvement Team for the District. I’ve been a team mom, helped with fundraisers, part of parent groups, and done everything I can do to help all of our kids to have a great childhood.

What do you see as the most important issues in your candidacy and how will you address them?

First, accountability is the foundation of any successful endeavor. From budgets to the actual curriculum at each school, it’s essential that SWCSD#1 be accountable to its primary duty, which is graduating students who will take the next step in life and have all the tools to be successful. Our graduation rates are low, and it’s time to address this head-on. Budgetary constraints should be met as a challenge, and not as a stopping point to providing the best education possible.



Second, the community should be the platform for which any educational institution and its employees stand on. For too long, there has been a division of school vs community. If we are to ever succeed, this must change. Only through community involvement and support will the district find success. I will work hard to hold our board and administration to a high standard, and at the same time, hold our parents and students to the same standards of involvement. Education is a huge umbrella, and we all need to be under it together.



Third, there are resources in our county that are looking for a chance to help. It’s essential, and at a time of budget shortfalls, critical, that we involve any resource we can to expand the educational opportunities in our district. This can mean funding for real-world programs to get our kids work-ready, which needs to include the Career Technical Education programs. Education should always evolve, and it’s time that we think outside the box, bring our resources together, and put our district at the top. I will push for education to be more community-centric and welcome the assistance of any person or business that wants to promote a quality education

My email address is danaeddysw1@gmail.com, or facebook at https://www.facebook.com/DanaEddySW1