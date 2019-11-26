Dance the Night Away at Western’s Pop Music Concert

ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College’s pop music groups combine for a dance and music celebration in the Western Atrium on Monday, December 2, at 7:30 pm.

Enter a funky world of Grammy winning music by artists including Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Cher, and Radiohead. The show will treat listeners to a “groovetastic buffet” as they sample new funky arrangements. There is no need for attendees to fight the urge to dance during the concert, as it is being performed in the atrium with plenty of room to shake a leg.

Western’s pop ensemble and vocal ensemble will serve up new dance versions of classic pop music hits such as Radiohead’s “Creep” and Cher’s “Believe.” Tunes like the Backstreet Boys’ “I Want It That Way” or Hanson’s “MMMBop” will get a facelift from Western’s pop music group.

The Western’s Music Department offers a commercial music track for students wishing to pursue a career in the music industry. Seth Goodro, a bassist in the program, is excited about the upcoming performance. “These songs have presented a fun challenge while helping me learn more about modern music.

Yes, we learn jazz and classical concepts, but what’s great about the Western music program is it also focuses on what’s relevant today. Our fall concert will feature infectious funk covers of pop songs that anyone can dance to.”

The concert is free and open to all ages. Donations accepted at the door will benefit the Western FAST Fund. The Faculty and Students Together (FAST) Fund provides funding to students quickly for urgent needs that might otherwise impact their ability to stay in school.

For more information on this event, contact Matt Schaffner at mschaffner@westernwyoming.edu, or visit Western’s website at www.westernwyoming.edu.