Dancing to the Top – RSHS Dance Team Earns State Title

ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs High School Dance Team came home with championship gold Saturday following a stellar day at the 4A state championship cheer and dance competition Friday.

The girls took first in Hip-Hop Dance with a score of 89.780 and second in Jazz Dance with 81.300 points and finishing 1.58 points behind Star Valley.

For head coach Amber Serna, the results are the payoff to hard work and dedication that started with a dance camp last June. She said the girls learned their state routines in August. Practices for state were six days a week starting in November, with the girls having daily practice starting at 5:15 a.m. weekday mornings and another three-hour practice each Saturday.

Serna said the girls had just celebrated Green River High School’s state titles when the announcement they had won the Hip-Hop Dance competition. At that point, Serna said the team became “hype and loud,” with their excitement continuing throughout the bus ride back to Rock Springs.

“They’re so proud of themselves and they deserve it,” Serna said.

Brynn Hunsaker, the senior team captain, agrees with Serna’s belief about the team deserving the win, saying the team has overcome a both injury and learning to work under a new head coach this year. While she is hesitant to say she will miss the 5:15 a.m. practices, Hunsaker said she definitely will miss the team after graduation later this year.

“It’s bittersweet,” she said.