Daniel A. Ferguson (April 7, 1954 – May 29, 2026)

Daniel A. Ferguson, 72, died on Friday, May 29, 2026, peacefully, at home, with loved ones and his devoted wife, Terry, at his side.

Dan was born on April 7, 1954, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, to Jean Loy “Joy” Ferguson (Kelley) and John E. “Gene” Ferguson, and was raised in Kimball, Nebraska, on the beloved family farm, with his 2 brothers. It was here that he learned the values of hard work, family, love, helpfulness, and strength that were fundamental to him.

Dan married Terry (Richardson) in 2008 and they lived Rock Springs until the time of their retirement, when they moved to Kimball, Nebraska, and enjoyed many sunsets on their front porch.

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Dan worked in farming, road and commercial construction, in the oil fields, and he retired in 2017, along with his wife Terry, as an Auxiliary Operator, with a 30+ year career at Jim Bridger Power Plant in Wyoming.

Dan was an avid reader. He always had a cup of coffee in his hand. Dan had a sweet tooth, friendly demeanor, warm smile, adventurous nature, and an absolutely wonderful, sometimes mischievous, sense of humor. Whenever you were with Dan you would laugh a lot. Dan was loyal and generous. He loved to travel and spend time with friends. He and Terry enjoyed their trips with Peggi and Tim Daley to Wendover, and Dan and Terry were able to take their dream trip – a cruise to Alaska. Dan’s greatest joy and pride was in family. He and Terry would often travel to Wyoming, Arizona, and Rhode Island to visit, and would touch base with the children and grandchildren at least every Sunday.

Dan is survived by his wife, Terry Ferguson; children, Danielle Ferguson (James Bascomb), Devin Ferguson, shared with former spouse, Lauren Carlson-Ferguson, Chauncey Richards (Matt), Morgan Ferguson, shared with former spouse Kim Graham, Racheal Oge (Mike), Ryan Richardson (Loriah), Russell Richardson (Carmen); grandchildren, Lauren Bascomb, Ronan Bascomb, Piper Richardson, Hazel Edwards, Taylor Ferguson, Rory Ferguson, Graci Troester (Garrett), Payton Boudra (Dylan), Teyha Burton (Garrett), Addi Richardson, Royce Richardson, Reid Richardson; great-grandchildren, Rhett Boudra, Piper Boudra, Emylee Boudra, Olive Boudra, Lennon Burton, Roczen Burton; his brother, Kerry (Jeri) Ferguson, sister in law, Liz Ferguson, sister in law Peggi Daley (Tim); and many loving nieces and nephews.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents, brother John B. Ferguson, nephew Andrew Christopher “Tophie” Ferguson, and beloved aunts, uncles and cousins.