Daniel A. Jereb (1966-December 22, 2023)

Daniel A. Jereb, 57, passed away Friday Dec. 22, 2023, with his family at his side. He was a former resident of Rock Springs, Puerto Rico, and League City, Texas.

Dan was born in Rock Springs, the son of Alfred and Dana (Smith) Jereb.

Dan grew up in southwest Wyoming where he found himself helping at the ‘ranch’ owned by Alexander and Joan Radosevich comprising of several ranching sites south of Rock Springs in Wyoming and Utah at Brown’s Park with Steve and Arlie. He often spoke of the value of his upbringing at the ranch working long hours and witnessing the vast beauty of the high desert and mountains.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

He attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming and graduated from Rock Springs High School with the class of 1985. He attended Western Wyoming Community College.

Following his father’s lead, Dan enlisted with the United States Navy in 1987, where his naval schooling took him to boot camp in San Diego and specialized training at Great Lakes Training Base in Great Lakes, Illinois completing training as electronics technician (ET) with E-6 classification until his honorable discharge.

Dan attended New Hampshire College graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1994 concurrently while serving his country in the Navy where he met his soon-to-be wife Shiloh Righettini of California.

Upon discharge from the Navy, Dan moved home to Rock Springs awaiting the discharge of Shiloh from her Naval commitment. Shiloh and Dan were married in 1995 in Green River.

During his residence in Rock Springs, Dan worked for Questar Pipeline as a communications technician and later worked for Solvay Minerals in various capacities until 2005.

When Shiloh received a transfer of employment, Dan and Shiloh relocated to League City, Texas where the couple built their home. Dan worked for varying petrochemical companies and recently was employed as HR Advisor at INEOS Petroleum until his untimely passing.

Dan and Shiloh were the proud parents of daughter Bailey Jereb (24) of Loveland, Colorado and son Greyson (21) of League City, Texas.

While growing up, Dan could be found on horse, motorcycle, ATV – enjoying the open space the Wyoming lifestyle offered. As a child he competed in wrestling, football, baseball, basketball, and track. He was an avid sports-enthusiast and sports trivia expert, and later focused his efforts to golf where he could be found on weekends while not chasing his children in ice hockey and lacrosse across the entire state of Texas – not to mention the United States.

His interests included golf, hunting, fishing, hiking, exploring and travel.

He was preceded in death by his father, Alfred Jereb of Rock Springs, paternal grandparents John and Anna Jereb, and maternal grandparents Dan and Anna Smith.

Survivors include his wife, two children, his mother Dana Jean (Smith) Jereb of Lyman, sister and brother-in-law Jodi (Gil) Levanger of Lyman, several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A celebration of life will be conducted Jan. 27, 2024, in League City, Texas and at a date to be determined in Rock Springs and Cora.