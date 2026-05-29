Daniel Don Frink (February 25, 1954 – May 12, 2026)

Daniel Don Frink died Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at his home in Grand Island. Has a resident of both the state of Nebraska and Wyoming throughout his life.

Daniel Don “Dan” Frink lived by an unbreakable code: God, country and family. A Nebraska cowboy and dedicated patriot, Dan took his final ride leaving a legacy of service, laughter and faith. Born in Wakefield on Feb. 25, 1954, to Donald and Pauline (Drake) Frink, Dan was baptized at Bethany Presbyterian Church in rural Carroll and recently recommitted his life to Jesus Christ through baptism and became a member of Berean Bible Church. This brought him immense peace and joy. Dan was a man who stood tall for his country. He answered the call to service early, enlisting in the United States Air Force (1975–1979) and continuing his dedication through the Nebraska Army National Guard (67th Infantry Bd. I-195 Air Borne) from 1979 to 1995. He retired with the rank of Army Captain and was currently serving in the local Honor Guard, carrying the spirit of his service into every facet of his life.

A cowboy to his core, Dan worked the feedlots with the same grit and passion he brought to his years with the Union Pacific Railroad, medical clinic administration and real estate. He also volunteered his time in many ways, serving as a member of the National Horse Club Association and Carroll Saddle Club. Dan famously never met a stranger, possessing a rare gift for lifting the spirits of everyone he encountered. Dan married Tamara Robinson in 1974, with whom he shared two children, Chadwyn and Jenissa. In May of 1985, he found his lifelong partner in Kimberlee A. Allan. Together, they built a life centered on their love of horses, moving throughout Nebraska and Wyoming over the years. His love and pride for his family were the cornerstones of his life.

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Dan is survived by his loving wife, Kimberlee “Kim”; his children, Chadwyn (Kelly) Frink of Rock Springs, Wyo., and Jenissa Meredith of Green River, Wyo.; his cherished grandchildren, Presley Frink, Kyler Bartlett, Kanon Bartlett and Dylan Frink; sister Sandra (Jim) Atkins; brother Bradley (Susan) Frink; aunt Norma Davis; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Pauline; brother Brian; and grandparents Harvey and Margaret Frink and Jay and Mary Drake.

A celebration of life service with military rites for Daniel “Dan” Frink, 72, of Grand Island, formerly of Carroll & Rock Springs, took place Friday, May 22, at the Carroll City Auditorium.

Memorials may be directed to Dan’s family for later designation.