Daniel G. Laabs (October 17, 1941 - December 15, 2025).

Daniel G. Laabs, 84, walked to the other side on December 15, 2025, at Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a 45-year resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming and former resident of Texas.

He was born October 17, 1941, in San Antonio. Texas; the son of Daniel P. Laabs and Frances Laabs.

Daniel attended schools in Texas.

He married the love of his life Ann Fisher June 16, 1988, in Elko. Nevada.

Daniel was an outdoors man he loved fishing; hunting; camping, metal detecting, and hiking in the hills. This was what gave him a peace of mind.

He was a great husband; father; brother; brother-in-law; uncle and grandfather.

He was a generous man and would give a helping hand to anyone who needed it.

Survivors include his wife of 52 years Ann Laabs of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two sons, Mike Laabs and wife Katie of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Tony Laabs of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two daughters, Camille Laabs of Washington, Manuela Trujillo of Salt Lake City. Utah; four brothers, Davis Laabs; David Laabs; Jerry Laabs; Jasper Laabs all of Midland, Texas; two sisters, Flavia Laabs; Elsie Laabs both of Midland. Texas; six sisters-in-law, Mary Montoya of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Shirley Fisher and companion Mark Pollo of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Tina Stagner of Riverton, Wyoming; Diana Chalcraft of Dubois, Wyoming; Hope Urrutia and husband Moses of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Ginger Troester and husband Joseph “Joe” of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one granddaughter, Amari Chavez; one Godson, Jake Fisher; several cousins; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Daniel P. and Frances Laabs, two brothers, Gus Laabs; Willie Laabs; one brother-in-law- Jesse Fisher; one sister-in-law, Bonnie Nelson.

Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

Daniel will be deeply missed by all who knew him.