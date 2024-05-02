Daniel Goich (May 17, 1947 – April 27, 2024)

Daniel Goich, 76, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2024 at home peacefully surrounded by his family. He was a life-long resident of Wyoming. He died following a courageous battle for the last three years.

He was born May 17, 1947 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of Manual Goich and Lois Jean Lightner.

Mr. Goich attended schools in Riverton and was a 1965 graduate of Riverton High School. He received his associates from WyoTech as an Automotive Technician.

Mr. Goich served in the United States Army in Japan where he fell in love with the culture and people during the Vietnam War.

He worked for Bridger Coal for 25 years and retired in 1998 as a Drag Line Operator.

Mr. Goich enjoyed spending time with his son and family going fishing and hunting.

Survivors include one son, Tyler Goich of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two brothers, John Heinrick and wife Theresa of Glenrock, Wyoming; Porter Davis and wife Carolyn of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one sister, Bobbie Mines of Rock Springs, Wyoming; several cousins, nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Mike Goich; one son, Mike Goich; and one grandson.

The family respectfully requests donations in Daniel’s memory be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Cremation will take place; a celebration of life will be conducted 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2024 at Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

The family wishes to thank the wonderful care given to Daniel by all the nursing staff at Compassionate Cares for Uranium Workers and Hospice of Sweetwater County.

