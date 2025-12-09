Daniel Meserve (December 18, 1960 – December 6, 2025)

Daniel Meserve, 64, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 6, 2025, at his home in Green River.

Born on December 18, 1960, in Gillette, the son of James B. Meserve and Tressa H. Moore. Daniel lived a life full of love, dedication, and passion.

Daniel was a proud graduate of Campbell County High School in 1979. He went on to further his education at Casper College, where he earned an Associate’s Degree in Mine Maintenance. For 36 years, he dedicated himself to his profession as a mine electrician. Daniel worked at Solvay Minerals where he contributed his expertise and passion until he retired in 2018, leaving a lasting legacy as a mine electrician.

He was a member of the IHMSA International Handgun Metallic Silhouette Association and long range shooting organization. He was the past president of the IHMSA.

Daniel had a deep love for the outdoors, spending much of his free time shooting, hunting and fishing. Above all, he cherished the moments spent with his family, creating lasting memories filled with laughter and love.

Survivors include his wife, Ronnie Meserve, of Green River; two step-daughters, Amy Mullen and her husband J.T. of Green River, and Haley Buono and companion Mike of Kamas, Utah; one sister, Linda Meserve of Arvada, Colorado; five cherished grandchildren: Mason, Skylar, Paytyn, Tallia, and P. J.; several aunts, uncles, and cousins, who will miss him dearly.

Daniel was preceded in death by his parents, James B. Meserve and Tressa H. Meserve; his brother, David Meserve; and his step-son, Patrick Smith.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in his memory to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted 4:00 P.M. – 6:00 P.M. Friday, December 12, 2025 at Hampton Inn and Suites, 1055 Wild Horse Canyon Road, Green River, Wyoming. Friends and family are invited to gather and celebrate the life of a remarkable man who touched so many with his generosity and warmth.

Those wishing to leave condolences can do so at www.vasefuneralhomes.com

Daniel’s memory will forever remain in our hearts, and his spirit will continue to inspire those who knew and loved him.