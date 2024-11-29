Daniel Rae Brock (August 31, 1955 – November 25, 2024)

Daniel Rae Brock, 69, passed away at his home in Green River, Wyoming on November 25, 2024. He was a resident of Green River for 20 years and a former resident of Lorane, Oregon.

He was born on August 31, 1955 in Jefferson City, Missouri; one of four sons born to Jim Hugh and Dorothy Ann Brock.

Dan graduated from Flathead High School in Kalispel, Montana.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

He worked for Exterran Energy in Rock Springs until his retirement.

Dan enjoyed spending his time with family and friends.

Survivors include his brothers Mark Brock and wife Renee of Green River, WY, James Brock of Reliance, WY; nephew James Brock and wife Brittney; great nieces Emily Brock, Madison Brock, and Hailey Brock all of California.

He was preceded in death by his parents Jim and Ann Brock, brother David Dean Brock, uncles, aunts, and both grandparents.

Cremation will take place and family services and inurnment will take place at the Masonic Cemetery in Excelsior Springs, Missouri at a later date.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.