Daniel Roy Friebel (February 27, 2023)

Daniel Roy Friebel, a dedicated police officer, active outdoorsman, and skilled taxidermist, passed away on February 27th, 2023.

He was 64 years of age. He is survived by his loving children, Lucas Friebel and Andrea Rasmussen, and his four cherished grandchildren.

Daniel was born in Rapid City, South Dakota to his parents Ann and Virg Friebel and sister, Kathy Jensen. He grew up with a love for nature and a passion for the outdoors.

This lead him to become an avid hunter and fisherman, and eventually, he started his own taxidermy business, Timberline Taxidermy, where he showcased his skills in preserving the beauty of wildlife.

In 1985, Daniel joined the Green River Police Department, where he served as a police officer for 30 years. He was respected and admired by his colleagues for his dedication and commitment to his duty to protect and serve his community.

Apart from his love for the outdoors and law enforcement, Daniel was a devoted family man. He treasured making memories with his dogs, children, and grandchildren.

Daniel’s sudden passing has left a void in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. He will be deeply missed, but his legacy will live on through his children, grandchildren, and those who knew and loved him, and will continue to honor his memory.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, due to his love of the outdoors, warmer weather is needed. Further information and notice will be given when plans are finalized at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family has opened an account at Trona Valley FCU for donations that anyone is able to deposit, by mail, in person, or over the phone. Just state you would like to donate to the FBO account for Daniel Friebel.

The donations will be used by the Green River Police Department Peer Support program.

Rest in peace, Daniel Roy Friebel. Your service, love, and passion will be remembered always. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.