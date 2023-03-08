Daniella Binks of High Country Realty is Ready and Excited to Serve You!

Daniella is always there to walk you or anyone that you may know through the real estate process, even if you just need a few questions answered.

Just contact her!

Remember, she’s never too busy for your referrals and would love to hear from you.

Learn more about Daniella and see current Zillow listings now!

Daniella’s Pledge

“I am a dual state Realtor® in Wyoming and Arizona. I am a team player who believes that if something must be done, it must be done well. I’m always ready to answer your questions andprovide the information you need to make good real estate decisions.

My goal is to provide outstanding real estate experiences that will forge a solid relationship with my clients for years to come. As your High Country Realty professional, I have the connections, tools, and support at my disposal that supercharge my ability to sell your home or help you buy that perfect place.”

Reviews

Daniella is hard working and enthusiastic. She knows the local market well and helped us set a fair price for the sale. I would recommend her without hesitation if you are looking for a real estate agent in southwest Wyoming.

I’d had trouble finding a Realtor to work with to purchase my first home and decided to take a shot and reach out to Daniella. I AM SO GLAD I DID! Daniella was incredible to work with. She is kind, patient, and extremely knowledgeable. She made an unbelievably stressful process a breeze. I HIGHLY recommend Daniella to anyone searching for help with their home buying (or selling!) needs.

Contact Info

DANIELLA AMPAW BINKS

(C) (307) 371-4111

(O) (307) 382-2652

daniellabinks.hcr@gmail.com

435 Broadway St. Rock Springs, WY 82901

Paid Advertisement – This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you’d like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

