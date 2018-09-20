Danielle L. Schumacher Selected as 2018 AIOFLA’S 10 Best in Wyoming For Client Satisfaction

ROCK SPRINGS– The American Institute of Family Law Attorneys has recognized the exceptional performance of Wyoming’s Family Law Attorney Danielle L. Schumacher as 2018 10 Best Family Law Attorney for Client Satisfaction.

The American Institute of Family Law Attorneys is a third-party attorney rating organization that publishes an annual list of the Top 10 Family Law Attorneys in each state.

Attorneys who are selected to the “10 Best” list must pass AIOFLA’s rigorous selection process, which is based on client and/or peer nominations, thorough research and AIOFLA’s independent evaluation.

AIOFLA’s annual list was created to be used as a resource for clients during the attorney selection process.

One of the most significant aspects of the selection process involves attorney’s relationships and reputation among his or her clients.

As clients should be an attorney’s top priority, AIOFLA places the utmost emphasis on selecting lawyers who have achieved significant success in the field of Family Law without sacrificing the service and support they provide.

Selection criteria therefore focus on attorneys who demonstrate the highest standards of Client Satisfaction.

AIOFLA congratulates Danielle L. Schumacher on this achievement and are honored to have her as a 2018 AIOFLA Member.