Danielle Lamb Joins Root to Rise

Danielle is a Licensed Professional Counselor with extensive experience working with both adolescents and adults. She will be accepting clients ages 13 and up. She brings a compassionate, client-centered approach and is dedicated to creating a supportive, safe space where individuals can feel heard, understood, and empowered.

Danielle specializes in:

  • Anxiety
  • Depression
  • Trauma
  • Relationship and family issues
  • Bipolar disorder
  • Obsessive-compulsive disorder

Whether navigating the challenges of the teenage years or seeking support as an adult, Danielle is here to help clients build insight, resilience, and meaningful change.

Contact us today to schedule and join us in giving Danielle a warm welcome!

Call for an appointment 307-374-4014.

Auditions Announced for The Diary of Anne Frank at Actors’ Mission

Come Kick Off Mule Deer Days with Muley Fanatics Southwest Wyoming Chapter Banquet

Deer Trail Assisted Living & Memory Care Center is Offering an Alzheimer’s / Dementia Support Group

Adorable Adoptables: Bodhi, Sycamore, Nova

