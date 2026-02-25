Danielle Lamb Joins Root to Rise

Danielle is a Licensed Professional Counselor with extensive experience working with both adolescents and adults. She will be accepting clients ages 13 and up. She brings a compassionate, client-centered approach and is dedicated to creating a supportive, safe space where individuals can feel heard, understood, and empowered.

Danielle specializes in:

Anxiety

Depression

Trauma

Relationship and family issues

Bipolar disorder

Obsessive-compulsive disorder

Whether navigating the challenges of the teenage years or seeking support as an adult, Danielle is here to help clients build insight, resilience, and meaningful change.

Contact us today to schedule and join us in giving Danielle a warm welcome!

Call for an appointment 307-374-4014.