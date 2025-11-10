Daniel’s Jewelry Invites You to Their Holiday Open House

Up to 30% off the entire store

WHEN

Friday, November 21st, 10 AM – 6 PM
Saturday, November 22nd, 10 AM – 5 PM

WHERE

617 Broadway
Rock Springs, WY

Ladies, make it a night to sparkle!

Join us for a holiday event that’s all about you! Our team will be on hand to help you create your Christmas wish list, because a little hint never hurts!

You can also schedule a custom jewelry design appointment and bring your dream piece to life! Enjoy delicious food and drinks while you browse everything from affordable favorites to one-of-a-kind luxury items.

Grab your girlfriends, make it a Girl’s Night Out, and find something shiny for under the tree (or just for yourself — we won’t tell).

